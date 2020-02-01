Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 79,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,115 shares of company stock valued at $22,278,196. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

