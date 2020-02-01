Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,731 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.68% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of RFAP opened at $51.37 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

