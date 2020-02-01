Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,196 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

