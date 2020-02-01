Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 224,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 19.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

