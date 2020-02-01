Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.69.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTX stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

