Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,137 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe stock opened at $351.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $356.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.71. The stock has a market cap of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.