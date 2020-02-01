Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of 147.88 and a beta of 0.27. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Koss as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

KOSS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

