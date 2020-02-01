Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 205.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 746,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

