Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after buying an additional 233,379 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 612,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,316,000.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $59.28.

