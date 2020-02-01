Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $259,791,000 after acquiring an additional 153,971 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.44. 6,067,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,234,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.