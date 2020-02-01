Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $953,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.19. 2,577,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.59 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.