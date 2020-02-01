Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,342 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.