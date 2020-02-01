Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 227,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 215,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

