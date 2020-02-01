Kyber Network Reaches Market Cap of $50.21 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003091 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, DragonEX, Bithumb and GOPAX. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and $5.42 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,800,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,709,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OKEx, ABCC, AirSwap, COSS, Bancor Network, DragonEX, CPDAX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Neraex, DEx.top, Tidex, Binance, CoinExchange, Zebpay, Coinrail, TDAX, Mercatox, Kucoin, Livecoin, Coinone, IDEX, Liqui, Bithumb, Poloniex and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.