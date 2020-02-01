La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 817,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,080. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

