Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit