Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.