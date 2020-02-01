Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.15.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 678,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Landstar System has a one year low of $94.97 and a one year high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

In other news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.