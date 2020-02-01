Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Cfra

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target hoisted by Cfra from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.78. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $119,680,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,280,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $88,417,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.