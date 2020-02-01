LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million.

NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $16.57. 27,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LCNB has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $214.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

