Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $136.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.18. 754,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,310. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

