Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

