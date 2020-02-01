Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 179 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 778.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,760.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,305,048.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

