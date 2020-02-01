Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.47. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.