Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

