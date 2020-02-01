Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.18 to $1.22 EPS.

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Bank of America increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

In other news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $2,091,179.01. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $122,325.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,206.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,288 shares of company stock valued at $17,295,877. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

