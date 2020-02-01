Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.64. 2,800,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 73,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $1,220,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $2,091,179.01. Insiders sold a total of 937,288 shares of company stock worth $17,295,877 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.