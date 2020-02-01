Liberum Capital Cuts Gattaca (LON:GATC) Price Target to GBX 85

Gattaca (LON:GATC) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Gattaca stock opened at GBX 88.80 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.74. Gattaca has a 12 month low of GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.28). The firm has a market cap of $28.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

