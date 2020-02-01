Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

LON NUC traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 181.50 ($2.39). 115,380 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nucleus Financial Group has a 52-week low of GBX 127 ($1.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $138.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.57.

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

