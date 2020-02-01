Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.09 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS.

LLNW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 2,390,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

