Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

LN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Line by 64.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Line by 30.4% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 140,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Line by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Line by 314.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Line by 76.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LN opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.31 and a beta of 1.25. Line has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37.

Line (NYSE:LN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.41 million for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts predict that Line will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

