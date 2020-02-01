Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,992,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,978,000 after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 476,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,105. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.