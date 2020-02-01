Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Invests $79,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $25.78. 2,645,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,017. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

