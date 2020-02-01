Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Takes Position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of HAUZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. X-trackers International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $31.12.

