Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LFUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Littelfuse stock opened at $176.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total value of $10,000,348.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

