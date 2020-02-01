Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $2,435,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

