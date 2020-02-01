Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $269,234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 193.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,033,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 583,023 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.87 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $151.19. The company has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

