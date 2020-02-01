Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

