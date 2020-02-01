Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF opened at $32.41 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.