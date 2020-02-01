Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3,474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $110.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

