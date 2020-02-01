Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $157,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 130.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.14.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $271.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.70. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

