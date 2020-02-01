Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $162,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cerner were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

