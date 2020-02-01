Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $148,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTZ opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

