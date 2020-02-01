Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $74.22 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

