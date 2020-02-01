Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,000 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,758,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,028,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 803,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.54.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

