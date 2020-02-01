Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waters were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after buying an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 345.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 170.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $223.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,820. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

