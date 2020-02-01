Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,005,910 shares in the company, valued at C$150,177.30.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

