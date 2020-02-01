LPA Group (LON:LPA) Given New GBX 156 Price Target at FinnCap

LPA Group (LON:LPA) had its target price lifted by FinnCap from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 156 ($2.05) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of LPA Group stock opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and a PE ratio of 18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.01. LPA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.51).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from LPA Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. LPA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

