LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.89.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $4,415,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,449.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,404 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 162,392 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.