Lpwm LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 1,914,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

