Lpwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.95. The stock had a trading volume of 356,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average is $178.33. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

